One person hurt, vehicles destroyed at storage building fire in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire that injured one person and destroyed several vehicles is under investigation in Howard.

Around 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a call of a fire at a storage facility on Velp Avenue in Howard. One person was at the scene when firefighters arrived and was taken to the hospital for minor burns.

According to the Howard Assistant Fire Chief, the front end of the building is a total loss, with the other half of the building retaining heat, water and smoke damage. About four to five units were impacted.

The personal storage building held multiple vehicles, which were destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

