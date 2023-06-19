MORE DRY & HAZY WEATHER ON THE WAY

The rest of Monday will feature hazy sunshine with lingering Canadian wildfire smoke in the region. The Air Quality Index remains MODERATE. While most of the smoke is aloft in the atmosphere, a little bit near the ground may pose a small risk to those who are sensitive to the increased air pollution. Slightly thicker smoky haze may push back in from the east on Tuesday.

Highs for inland areas this week should be in the 80s with cooler 70s near the lake and bay. Overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s are expected. Humidity levels won’t be too bad (dew points in the 50s to low 60s) even with the building heat. Some upper 80s to around 90° temperatures are possible by the end of the week.

Rain chances stay slim to none for the rest of the work week with a blocking pattern developing in the atmosphere. The pattern will start to break down a bit by the weekend and that will allow for a better chance of rain & storms, especially by Sunday. The risk of wildfires will continue to trend up as the region dries back out.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: E/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

JUNETEENTH: Hazy sun & clouds. Very warm. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Hazy starlight. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: More smoky sun. Very warm. A little breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Very warm and more humid. Stray storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Chance of rain and storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.