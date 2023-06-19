Man arrested, cited in Fond du Lac for prowling and trespassing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of trying to enter someone’s home over the weekend in Fond du Lac.

Police responded to a report of a person attempting to enter someone’s home. The incident happened on Sunday a little after 12 a.m.

The suspect tried to enter a home on the 200 block of Bischoff Avenue and was found on the 400 block of Roosevelt Street.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing and received multiple citations for prowling.

The Fond Du Lac Police said they had received multiple prowling complaints between June 2 and June 18.

