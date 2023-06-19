Man arrested, cited in Fond du Lac for prowling and trespassing

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of trying to enter someone’s home over the weekend in Fond du Lac.

Police responded to a report of a person attempting to enter someone’s home. The incident happened on Sunday a little after 12 a.m.

The suspect tried to enter a home on the 200 block of Bischoff Avenue and was found on the 400 block of Roosevelt Street.

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespassing and received multiple citations for prowling.

The Fond Du Lac Police said they had received multiple prowling complaints between June 2 and June 18.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Latest News

Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
A fire that injured one person and destroyed several vehicles is under investigation in Howard.
One person hurt, vehicles destroyed at storage building fire in Howard
A fire that injured one person and destroyed several vehicles is under investigation in Howard.
Velp Avenue Fire, first update