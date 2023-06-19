Local leader discusses tension against LGBTQ community during pride month

June marks pride month for the LGBTQ2+ community.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Pride celebrates those who took part in the Stonewall riots in 1969 where patrons and staff of a New York Gay club clashed with police raiding the club. Many cities hold celebrations of the LGBTQ2+ community.

However, Appleton’s pride event posted earlier this month that due to the rise in hate speech and violence against the community and the curtailing of rights, they are partnering with Appleton Police to provide security for the event this Saturday.

Reiko Ramos is an anti-violence program director for Diverse & Resilient in Appleton and talks with us in the video above.

