A LITTLE WARMER, WITH MORE SMOKY SUN.

Our Monday is starting off with spotty showers across central Wisconsin... Unfortunately, they’re heading north into Upper Michigan, so folks in eastern Wisconsin will stay dry. After some morning clouds, smoky sunshine will break loose again. The lingering Canadian wildfire smoke will give us a hazy looking sky. Our Air Quality Index is MODERATE. While most of the smoke is aloft in the atmosphere, a little bit near the ground may pose a small risk to those who are sensitive to the increased air pollution.

Today looks even warmer than this past weekend. High temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the mid-80s. While our weather looks very warm, it won’t be all that humid for this time of year. However, as the wind turns more southerly later this week, dew points will start creeping up... Look for somewhat steamy weather during the second half of the week.

Our forecast remains status quo for most of the week. Upper level high pressure, combined with a storm system swirling to our south, is splitting the jet stream and keeping us dry. There’s no rain in the forecast until this stubborn weather pattern breaks up. We’re expecting our next chance of showers and thunderstorms to arrive on Sunday... But even then, the rain chance is basically a coin flip at about 50%.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: E/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

JUNETEENTH: Some morning clouds, then smoky sunshine. Very warm. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Hazy starlight. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: More smoky sun. Very warm. A little breezy late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.