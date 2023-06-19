Howard woman dies after crashing motorcycle

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Howard woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle near the intersection of Main Street and Verlin Road in Bellevue.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 8:20 Sunday night.

A preliminary investigation shows she lost control of the motorcycle, hit the median, and was thrown off the bike.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died. Officials aren’t releasing her name or any other details until they can talk to her family.

