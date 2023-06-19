Here’s where to watch fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin for 4th of July 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fourth of July is almost here, and with it comes fireworks! Below is a list of fireworks shows happening across Northeast Wisconsin. The majority of the shows listed are hosted by Festival Foods. You can also find more events in our Community Calendar.

Appleton

Monday, July 3

9:15 p.m.

Appleton Memorial Park

1620 E Witzke Blvd

Appleton, WI 54911

Brillion

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks at dusk

Braun’s Deer Run Golf Course and Restaurant

Egg Harbor

Sunday, July 3

Fireworks at Dusk

Harbor View Park, 7809 Hwy 42

Fond du Lac

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m.

Lakeside Park

555 N Park Ave

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Gillett

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at dusk

Zippel Park

150 N McKenzie St, Gillett, WI 54124

Green Bay

Tuesday, July 4

9:45 p.m.

Leicht Memorial Park

128 Dousman St

Green Bay, WI 54303

Kimberly

Monday, July 3

9:30 p.m.

Sunset Park

101-299 Sunset Park Rd

Kimberly, WI 54136

Menasha

Tuesday, July 4

9:45 p.m.

Jefferson Park

989 Kargus Dr

Menasha, WI 54952

Neenah

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

9:45 p.m.

Riverside Park

500 E Wisconsin Ave

Neenah, WI 54956

New London

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m.

Hatten Park

801 Werner-Allen Rd

New London, WI 54961

Oshkosh

Tuesday, July 4

9:45 p.m.

Menominee Park

Oshkosh, WI 54901

Sheboygan

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m.

Sheboygan Lakefront

214 Pennsylvania Ave

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Sturgeon Bay

Tuesday, July 4

Fireworks at Dusk

Sunset Park

747 N 3rd Avenue

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Waupaca

Tuesday, July 4

9:30 p.m.

South Park

Winneconne

9:45 pm

North Side of the New Bridge

