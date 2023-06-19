Here’s where to watch fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin for 4th of July 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fourth of July is almost here, and with it comes fireworks! Below is a list of fireworks shows happening across Northeast Wisconsin. The majority of the shows listed are hosted by Festival Foods. You can also find more events in our Community Calendar.
Appleton
Monday, July 3
9:15 p.m.
Appleton Memorial Park
1620 E Witzke Blvd
Appleton, WI 54911
Brillion
Saturday, July 1
Fireworks at dusk
Braun’s Deer Run Golf Course and Restaurant
Egg Harbor
Sunday, July 3
Fireworks at Dusk
Harbor View Park, 7809 Hwy 42
Fond du Lac
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m.
Lakeside Park
555 N Park Ave
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Gillett
Tuesday, July 4
Fireworks at dusk
Zippel Park
150 N McKenzie St, Gillett, WI 54124
Green Bay
Tuesday, July 4
9:45 p.m.
Leicht Memorial Park
128 Dousman St
Green Bay, WI 54303
Kimberly
Monday, July 3
9:30 p.m.
Sunset Park
101-299 Sunset Park Rd
Kimberly, WI 54136
Menasha
Tuesday, July 4
9:45 p.m.
Jefferson Park
989 Kargus Dr
Menasha, WI 54952
Neenah
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
9:45 p.m.
Riverside Park
500 E Wisconsin Ave
Neenah, WI 54956
New London
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m.
Hatten Park
801 Werner-Allen Rd
New London, WI 54961
Oshkosh
Tuesday, July 4
9:45 p.m.
Menominee Park
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Sheboygan
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m.
Sheboygan Lakefront
214 Pennsylvania Ave
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Sturgeon Bay
Tuesday, July 4
Fireworks at Dusk
Sunset Park
747 N 3rd Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Waupaca
Tuesday, July 4
9:30 p.m.
South Park
Winneconne
9:45 pm
North Side of the New Bridge
