Green Bay on the look-out for illegal fireworks, enforcement begins Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police and firefighters are keeping an eye out for illegal fireworks in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

The fireworks enforcement, where a fire marshal will sometimes join a police officer responding to calls related to illegal fireworks, will begin Friday.

The fire marshal and officer will also speak with fireworks vendors within City of Green Bay to discuss what is and is not legal to be sold with and without valid permits, which will then be followed by compliance checks.

In the state of Wisconsin, a person who possesses or uses fireworks without a valid permit, or who sells fireworks to a person who does not have a valid permit, is subject to a forfeiture of up to $1,000 per violation. Each firework illegally possessed, used, or sold may be a separate violation.

Examples of Legal Fireworks:

· Sparklers NOT exceeding 36 inches in length

· Stationary cones and fountains

· Toy snakes

· Smoke bombs

· Caps

· Noisemakers

· Confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture

· Novelty devices that spin or move on the ground

Examples of Illegal Fireworks without a valid permit:

· Firecrackers

· Roman candles

· Bottle rockets

· Mortars

For details on the requirements to obtain a valid permit in the City of Green Bay, please visit: https://greenbaywi.gov/.

