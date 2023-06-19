Following tragic child death, calls for safer crossing in Kimberly

Scene of the fatal crash in Kimberly
Scene of the fatal crash in Kimberly(WBAY)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a 9-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a semi while crossing a busy Fox Valley street is demanding changes to that intersection.

The family of Mackenzie Van Perren is hoping to speak at a Kimberly village board meeting Monday night, even though the item isn’t on the agenda.

The community is still recovering from the tragedy. Mackenzie was walking her bike when she was struck and killed by a semi-truck near the intersection of Wallace and Washington Street earlier this month.

This incident has led to many people calling for safety measures on the main strip.

A parent of Mackenzie’s friends began asking for signs, flashing lights, and line painted on County Highway N to prevent future incidents occurring. The petition has just over three thousand signatures.

Ashley Milhaupt, a parent of one of Mackenzie’s friends, encourages people to attend the meeting to push for further safety measures.

