Detached garage a total loss after fire in New Holstein

New Holstein, Wis. (WBAY) - A garage is destroyed after a fire in New Holstein.

It happened Sunday night on the 2000 block of Wisconsin Ave.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The fire caused damage to a utility pole, leaving some people in the area without power for a couple of hours.

Power has been restored.

Highway 57 was closed for about two hours so emergency crews could get to the fire, but it has since reopened.

New Holstein firefighters were able to respond quickly.

The New Holstein Fire Department is right across the street from where the fire happened.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.