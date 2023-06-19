Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Fire in Kaukauna
Action 2 News employee witnesses house fire in Combined Locks
Krohn's Lake
Authorities identify man who died at Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Skyscrapers overlook Central Park and Gapstow Bridge, April 17, 2018, in New York. According to...
Man stabs pit bull to death after argument between dog walkers, police say

Latest News

Fireworks
Green Bay on the look-out for illegal fireworks, enforcement begins Friday
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
A fire that injured one person and destroyed several vehicles is under investigation in Howard.
One person hurt, vehicles destroyed at storage building fire in Howard