Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 49-year-old man reported missing on June 14 has been found near the Ice Age trail in the town of Harding.

Jason Meyer was last seen on Burma Road and County Road E. Authorities said his body was recovered around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary cause of death showed he died of self-inflicted injuries.

