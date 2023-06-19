Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms body of missing man has been recovered near Ice Age trailhead

Jason Meyer
Jason Meyer(Lincoln Co Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 49-year-old man reported missing on June 14 has been found near the Ice Age trail in the town of Harding.

Jason Meyer was last seen on Burma Road and County Road E. Authorities said his body was recovered around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary cause of death showed he died of self-inflicted injuries.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Fatal Crash
Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Krohn's Lake
Person dies in Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of killed Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma PD

Latest News

Happy Father's Day
Happy Father's Day from our anchors to their dads
Children having fun on the farm with rabbits
Kewaunee County is pulling out all the stops for Dairy Month
The early practice only makes the master
More than 5,000 people celebrated Wisconsin's dairy farms in our area
Children having fun on the farm with rabbits
Farm to table breakfast promotes dairy industry