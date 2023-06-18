TOASTY WARM & DRY WEATHER FOR THE WORK WEEK

We have more sunny & warm weather on tap for the work week. Highs may flirt with 90° in some spots by late week. Thankfully, dew points will remain in the 50s to low 60s in the near term so it won’t feel overly oppressive with the building heat. Lakeshore areas should remain much cooler all week long... head there for natural air conditioning.

For tonight... a weakening weather maker moving across Wisconsin will spread high clouds our way but no significant moisture. While a stray sprinkle or shower isn’t totally out of the question west of the Fox Valley, I’m keeping the forecast dry for now. Lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun & clouds along with lingering smoky haze. Haze isn’t expected to be a thick as it has been over the last few days but it’s still going to be around. Forecast air quality is MODERATE. Inland areas will be in the low to mid 80s with cooler 70s near the lakeshore and through Door County. Southeasterly winds 5-15 mph should continue.

Look for mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Conditions will be great if you have time off and can get out and about. Keep in mind the wild fire risk will start to climb again as the region dries out. Drought conditions should expand and intensify too.

Our next weather maker of consequence seems like it will build in by the end of next weekend. By then we’ll have more humidity around to support better rain & storm chances. We’ll need some rain after the hot & dry weather during the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy & hazy. Stray shower or sprinkle WEST? LOW: 59

JUNETEENTH: Mix of sun & clouds. Lingering smoky haze. HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. First day of summer. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few pop-up storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms possible. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.