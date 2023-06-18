Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Krohn's Lake
Person dies in Krohn’s Lake in Pierce
Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of killed Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma PD
Eric Pieschek in court
Stalking case involving former Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Deputy will go to trial

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
LIVE: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
FILE - Officials are expressing shock and sadness at the death of one state trooper and the...
1 trooper killed, 1 critically wounded in central Pennsylvania
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
LIVE: Police give update on St. Louis mass shooting