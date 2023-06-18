Person drowns in Pierce

PIERCE, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, June 17th, 2023 at 4:20 PM, the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center was notified of a possible drowning at N7217 CTH KK in the Town of Pierce. That location is Krohn’s Lake County Park.

According to a witness, a 28-year-old man from Two Rivers had jumped into the water off the end of the dock and had not yet surfaced.

At 6:04 p.m., the body of the victim was located and recovered from the water by authorities, according to a statement issued by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the victim in this incident is being withheld, pending notification of the victim’s family.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.

Units from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Algoma Police Department, and Algoma Fire & Rescue Departments along with the Door County Dive Team responded to the scene

