Kiel, Plymouth win first state soccer titles

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - Kiel did not lose at all in 2023, not even on the biggest stage. The Raiders won their first state championship in program history with a 6-5 overtime victory against Cedar Grove-Belgium.

Taylor Schad scored four goals in the effort to win, but it was Taavi Saeger’s OT goal that made the difference in the end. That was her second goal of the game.

Kiel finished the season 28-0-1 with the Division 4 title.

In Division 4, Plymouth got the 2-1 win over Edgewood to claim the D3 title. This was their first championship in program history as well.

Melina Knowles scored the first goal of the game in the 59th minute. Then a little more than a minute later, Sarah Welsch capitalized on a free kick.

