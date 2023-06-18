Juneteenth celebration amplifies black joy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We All Rise hosted more than five thousand people at Joannes Park for a Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

“The United States celebrates July 4 and I really like to celebrate June 19 as a day when black people were actually freed,” Juneteenth Coordinator Ivy Summers explained. “Having a diverse space where people can explore and learn and be in community is really what this day is about.”

The event amplified black joy through mingling, home-cooked food and competitions like double dutch.

We all Rise calls itself an African American Resource Center with a focus on uplifting and supporting black lives through services spanning from health to education.

Kolheim attended the celebration and told Action 2 News she experienced homelessness while pregnant.

“They were able to help me with finding a house and to this day I live in a house. It’ll be two years now in a two bedroom house,” Kolheim said. “If I could rate them one to 100 I would give them a whole hundred because they help a lot of families out here to make an improvement. For them to be so small and then get so big, they’ve come a long ways. They’ve come a long ways”

More than 60 small businesses showed off what makes them special, from artists to chefs to jewelry vendors.

“A lot of them, a majority of them are black owned businesses. People who are spending money are putting money right back into the local economy with having small businesses being supported and getting some visibility,” Summers said.

The owner of TripleJKreations helped people express themselves through hand-crafted jewelry.

“This could be something. Something small like my business could turn into something large for an individual because you never know. You run into so many people at these events,” Tracy Jackson expressed. “It’s just the perfect opportunity for me as a small business owner to get to know other small businesses and make connections in the community.”

June 19 marks the day slaves in Texas found out they were freed in 1865

We All Rise relies on donations to support its services, including:

Victim Health Services

Mental Health Service

Skill building and Mentorship

Housing

Education Services

Employment

Transportation

Family Support

Community Connectedness

Emotional Health

Legal Assistance



Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.