HAZY FATHER’S DAY, ANOTHER VERY DRY WEEK WITH ONLY ONE CHANCE NEXT WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For Father’s Day, wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to cause hazy skies and unhealthy air quality for all of Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to have a hard time warming up due to the hazy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and maybe lower 80s for a few towns. Over 15 million acres of land have been burned from wildfires in Canada this year compared to 3.6 million acres in 2022. This information was provided by the Canadian Interagency Wildfire Centre. This is why smoke has been a huge problem for not only our area, but numerous states across the upper Midwest.

A ridge pattern aloft will keep dry weather around for the upcoming week with no chance of rain until possibly next weekend. Highs will continue to be in the lower to mid 80s with hazy skies for most of the week. There may be brief moments of blue skies, but the smoke won’t go away anytime soon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

FATHER’S DAY: Another mostly sunny and hazy day. Unhealthy air quality at times. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and hazy. LOW: 58

MONDAY: More sunshine and hazy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm, hazy skies likely. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, possible chances of afternoon showers. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of killed Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma PD
Eric Pieschek in court
Stalking case involving former Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Deputy will go to trial
Krohn's Lake
Person dies in Krohn’s Lake in Pierce

Latest News

Hazy conditions linger around
WARM & HAZY FATHER’S DAY ON THE WAY
Hazy Sunday, warmer heading into the work week
Hazy conditions linger around
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still smoke from Canadian Fires in the air
Warm & hazy Father's Day on the way