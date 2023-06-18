HAZY FATHER’S DAY, ANOTHER VERY DRY WEEK WITH ONLY ONE CHANCE NEXT WEEKEND

For Father’s Day, wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to cause hazy skies and unhealthy air quality for all of Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to have a hard time warming up due to the hazy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and maybe lower 80s for a few towns. Over 15 million acres of land have been burned from wildfires in Canada this year compared to 3.6 million acres in 2022. This information was provided by the Canadian Interagency Wildfire Centre. This is why smoke has been a huge problem for not only our area, but numerous states across the upper Midwest.

A ridge pattern aloft will keep dry weather around for the upcoming week with no chance of rain until possibly next weekend. Highs will continue to be in the lower to mid 80s with hazy skies for most of the week. There may be brief moments of blue skies, but the smoke won’t go away anytime soon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

FATHER’S DAY: Another mostly sunny and hazy day. Unhealthy air quality at times. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and hazy. LOW: 58

MONDAY: More sunshine and hazy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm, hazy skies likely. HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, possible chances of afternoon showers. HIGH: 80

