Fox Valley Lions Club calls donation drive a huge success

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Shelves are now full at the club’s new location in Appleton with walkers, crutches, wheelchairs, and more.

The Fox Valley clubs decided to unite and create the Loan Locker to help individuals and families who might have trouble paying for items that can be very expensive.

Equipment can be checked out and returned after use.

Lions clubs plan to open the doors to the public at the Appleton location, on Northland Avenue two days a week, starting sometime in July.

There is also a Loan Locker run by the Larsen-Winchester Club.

