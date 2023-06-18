Farm to table breakfast promotes dairy industry

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - More than five thousand people packed a Kewaunee County family dairy farm Sunday for a home-cooked meal.

“It’s full of fun, food and farming,” Megan Salentine said at the county’s 40th annual Breakfast on the Farm. “You come through and you get the biggest omelet you’ve ever seen, pizza, ice cream... lots of cheese and lots of yogurt.”

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection the dairy industry contributes more than $45 million to our state’s economy each year. Salentine Homestead Dairy LLC opened its doors... or... started its tractors to give people a behind the scenes look at what keeps the industry moo-ving.

“My brother loves it. He always takes me a lot and I love it. I’m having a good time. I have two little cows up here,” Teresa Coenen said, pointing at a picture pinned to her shirt. “And I got my sparkly hat. I’m having a great time!”

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin reported 95% of dairy farms in our state are family-owned. That includes the Salentine Homestead as they milk nearly 300 cows a day.

“It’s just like ours. It’s a family operation. It’s mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and the kids going out every morning and every evening to get the cows milked and the crops done,” Salentine explained. “More and more people are removed from the farm every day and it’s so important to us that the message of agriculture is shared, that your food comes from a safe and community driven organization.”

The Salentines want Breakfast on the Farm to help people get up close and personal with animals and equipment you’ve never seen before. You can even use a stethoscope to hear a calves heartbeat.

“To get to hear that calves heartbeat or to get to drive through the barn and see that there are real cows producing real milk and that the milk gets from a farm to your table within 48 hours is so incredible for people who don’t know that!” Salentine said.

Bunnies hopped around inside the same tent as the calves for people to hold and cuddle.

Coenen expressed, “My favorite part is seeing the little bunny rabbits over there and the little goats. Oh my god, they’re so cool!”

“I got to hold like a gray and black one,” 8-year-old Braylee Duenas said. “Their nails are kinda long but I don’t care and they’re tiny!”

Salentine Homestead LLC started more than a century ago.

According to Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion, “In 1975, Jim, the 3rd generation, and his wife Mary purchased the farm. During their time, they grew the farm from 45 cows to 80 cows until the year 2000 when they added the existing milking parlor and freestall barn. They then doubled their herd. In 2014, a partnership was formed, Salentine Homestead Dairy LLC which includes the family’s 4th generation, Josh and Jenny. Since 2016, the Salentine’s have worked hard at improving cow comfort and have added on additional cows to where they are today.”

