CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Avoid concert ticket scams

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Epic Event Center is a growing concert venue in Ashwaubenon. It’s trying to stay one step ahead of growing issues with online ticket sales.

“It’s just the people that seem to be taking scalping to the next level,” said Ryan Vander Sanden, General Manager at Epic Event Center. The problem is especially big on Facebook.

“The second we put it up we have people commenting: ‘We have tickets for sale’ and they’re not even for sale yet,” said Vander Sanden.

Vander Sanden says he was concerned about some hear fans paying more than five times what they should for tickets.

“So If we have something for 25 dollars we have them coming in and saying they spent a hundred fifty dollars on something that was still readily available and we started to see more and more of that as a result we then started to pay close attention to it on social media more so than anything, seeing social media that these secondary sites, people, bots, whatever were all over it, not just on ours but on other venues as well,” said Vander Sanden.

Epic posted this warning about resellers and scammers on Facebook. Epic is directing people to buy tickets directly to their website: epicgreenbay.com

“Just in that post alone the people that commented on that. and we have some of the passionate fans in the short time we’ve been open, and they seem to appreciate that, and we’ve seen an uptick in people going directly to the website,” explained Vander Sanden.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says when buying tickets online, don’t rush a purchase.

“If there’s a concert or festival in your area, do a little research, is it a sold-out show, are there a lot of tickets left? What is the venue selling tickets for, what is the price they’re going for, if you start to see social media posts for these tickets or Craigslist, you want to check the price, you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth and that the ticket is legitimate, of course, first and foremost,” said Lisa Schiller with the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s best to pay with a credit card. You can dispute the charges if you don’t get the tickets or they’re not valid. Some red flags to watch for: significantly discounted tickets. The seller has some bizarre story, saying they were in an accident or they’re overseas. If they ask you to wire money or pay with gift cards, that’s a red flag.

The Better Business Bureau says if you are going through a reseller, look up the business on its website to see its rating, reviews, and complaint history. If you do come across a fraudulent business or run into ticket trouble report it to police and post it on the BBB scam tracker to help other fans from getting scammed.

