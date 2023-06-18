Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Calumet County.

Officials were called to the intersection of CTH KK and CTH D in the Town of Woodville. The preliminary investigation shows a sport vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Appleton was traveling eastbound on CTK KK and stopped at the stop sign.

Deputies say he then accelerated into the path of a pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old Brillion man, traveling north on CTH D, where there is no stop sign. The Brillion man was pronounced dead at the scene while the 73-old man was airlifted by ThedaStar. He remains in critical condition. His passenger, a 73-year-old Appleton woman was taken via ambulance to a local hospital in fair condition.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is under investigation, but does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They also want to remind drivers to fasten their seatbelts.

