Brillion man dies in two-vehicle crash in Calumet County

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome
Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Jerome(Credit: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Calumet County.

Officials were called to the intersection of CTH KK and CTH D in the Town of Woodville. The preliminary investigation shows a sport vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Appleton was traveling eastbound on CTK KK and stopped at the stop sign.

Deputies say he then accelerated into the path of a pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old Brillion man, traveling north on CTH D, where there is no stop sign. The Brillion man was pronounced dead at the scene while the 73-old man was airlifted by ThedaStar. He remains in critical condition. His passenger, a 73-year-old Appleton woman was taken via ambulance to a local hospital in fair condition.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is under investigation, but does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They also want to remind drivers to fasten their seatbelts.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police
Police lights generic
Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say
Grizz K9 officer, partner of Emily Breidenbach
K9 partner of killed Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma PD
Eric Pieschek in court
Stalking case involving former Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Deputy will go to trial
Krohn's Lake
Person dies in Krohn’s Lake in Pierce

Latest News

Behind the scenes of the new EPIC Event Center
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Avoid concert ticket scams
Father's Day Video (Bo) - clipped version
Donations filling the shelves at Lions Club in Appleton
Loan Locker donation drive proves highly successful
We All Rise celebrated Juneteenth in Green Bay