Action 2 News employee witnesses fire at a residential property in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at a house on Green Way Drive in Kaukauna on the afternoon of June 18, 2023.

One of Action 2 News’ employees happened to be on the scene and took several pictures. He also recorded video footage.

There has been no word from official sources yet as to what exactly happened, how the fire broke out, if anyone was hurt, and what the potential damage might be.

As soon as we receive more information, we will update this article.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.