Wequiock parent submits discrimination complaint against GBAPS Board of Education

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School Board has been on the receiving end of backlash regarding the 10-Year Facilities Master Plan. The plan was presented to them on May 8 and on June 5, passed three resolutions regarding the plan.

One of the resolutions was to ask the District to begin looking into the closing of Wequiock Elementary School. Many staff, students, and parents, like Leah Weakley, were upset that night regarding the vote.

“We moved here last July and that was one of the deciding factors for us was the school,” Weakley said. “It was a smaller school. It had the environmental aspect of it. We just fell in love with it. My son learns better when he’s outside and hands-on. It was really just a push, to have that style of learning for him versus anything else that we saw in the district.”

On June 12, the Board voted to hire a third party to create a boundary and equity task force to look into the effects of closing schools and relocating students, excluding Wequiock Elementary School. The next day, Weakley filed a discrimination complaint against the GBAPS Board claiming they have not been transparent during this entire process.

“Nobody’s listening,” Weakley said. “I went to them on Monday, June 12, and I told them you’re not listening. You’re not hearing us. You know, we went to them and we talked about the programming. We’ve talked about the benefits, and they weren’t listening, so I came to them with numbers and they still weren’t listening.”

In the complaint, Weakley writes the Board is in violation of Policy 110 strategic roadmap and in violation of Policy 411, Section III, A6, and A7, for excluding Wequiock in access to the Boundary Analysis and Equity Consultant Services.

She and other members of the Wequiock Elementary community have been asking the Board for information regarding how much it would cost to fix the school, and she said the Board gave her an estimated amount. Weakley said they shouldn’t be making a decision to close a school on an estimation. Following the Board’s vote on June 5 to recommend Wequiock’s closure, Weakley said she was extremely mad.

“It’s one thing that they weren’t listening to the fact that we were telling them all these options, but then it was another to not have any hard data,” Weakley said. “I mean, the numbers, there was just no numbers. There were no real numbers and to me, it just doesn’t make sense.”

ATSR Educational Adequacy Executive Summary regarding Wequiock Elementary School (Green Bay Area Public Schools)

If Wequiock were to close, students would then attend Red Smith Community School eight minutes down the road. Wequiock’s current enrollment is 116 students. Red Smith’s current enrollment is 829. Combining the two schools would make the enrollment 945 students, and would become the only elementary school on the East Side.

Weakley said it was the smaller class sizes that drew her to enroll her two children into Wequiock. She said it’s been hard for her and other parents to explain to their kids that their school may be closing.

“My son knows a little bit I don’t think he fully understands,” Weakley said. “He’s more concerned that his friends are gonna go to whatever school it is that that we ended up at. But we have talked to him just recently, just because there’s been a lot and I’ve had to, you know, go to meetings. I’ve had to miss soccer games, which is frustrating because I feel like I should be at the soccer games not fighting for the best education for my kids.”

Within her son’s friend group, Weakley said some parents are considering homeschooling their children because they don’t want them enrolled in Red Smith. They believe their children won’t do well in a larger classroom setting.

“It’s just, it’s frustrating and hard to try to figure out what’s best for the kids and try to keep them with all their friends as well.”

Currently, Wequiock Elementary School is operating at or about 60 percent capacity. Weakley said she’s received emails from frustrated parents telling her their children were waitlisted at Wequiock. Weakley believes, the District already has in their minds that they are going to close the school, and that’s why children are being waitlisted.

“I’m not sure what their tactic is for waitlisting people who are trying to get in right now so that makes me think that there are other plans and that’s where it gets frustrating because we don’t know what to tell our kids,” Weakley said. “I’m sure they’re sick of me contacting them. I’m sick of contacting them. I want to enjoy my summer. I want to know that my children are getting the best education in their school, but I can’t until they listen to us.”

Action 2 News reached out to GBAPS for comment. In an email, the school district said: “We are unable to comment on this until our investigation into the complaint is completed.”

