WARMER THIS WEEKEND... POOR AIR QUALITY AT TIMES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Clouds & fog near the lakeshore will gradually transition to hazy sunshine during the afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We still have some lingering smoke from Canadian wildfires, both near the surface and aloft. At times through the night and Saturday our air quality may be considered unhealthy for some. If you suffer from any sort of lung or heart condition, you may want to limit your time outdoors. Skies will be mainly clear aside from the haze. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The weekend looks warmer. Inland high temperatures will rise into the lower 80s. It’s going to be even warmer next week, with a slow increase in humidity. Not only does the extended forecast look very warm, but it also looks very dry. There’s NO RAIN in the forecast between now and the end of next work week. The wildfire smoke aloft looks to be thicker on Father’s Day, but there are some indications it may begin to thin early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SE 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. Smoky haze continues. LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A little hazy. Warm and dry. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again. Very warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid with continued warmth. HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Very warm. Late showers? HIGH: 87

First Alert Weather
A HAZY SUNNY FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND, NO CHANCE OF RAIN COMING NEXT WEEK
