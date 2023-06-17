Warm & hazy Father's Day on the way

Wild fires continue to rage in Canada and the resulting smoke is lingering across the Great Lakes region once again. A lot of the smoke is high up in the atmosphere but some of it is closer to the surface where we live. The air quality index may climb back into the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS category again on Sunday.

We’ll enjoy lots of hazy sun to start our Father’s Day but there should be a gradual increase in clouds during the afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a stray sprinkle or light rain shower late in the day west of the Fox Valley but this would be the exception to the rule if it happens. Warm highs into the low 80s should occur inland with cooler 70s and 60s right near the lake & bay.

Temperatures will continue climbing during the work week. Upper 80s to around 90° temperatures are possible by Wednesday & Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Humidity levels should be OK in the near term but it may become muggier by next weekend... and that could lead to better chance of showers and storms.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

MONDAY: ESE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lingering haze. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 57

FATHER’S DAY: Morning sun then increasing clouds. Smoky haze lingers. Late sprinkle west? HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 87 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Chance of a pop-up storm. HIGH: 86

