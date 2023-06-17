UNHEALTHY AIR & VERY HAZY FOR TODAY, LOOKS TO LINGER INTO FATHER’S DAY

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waking up this morning, the air quality is in the UNHEALHTY FOR SOME category as more smoke from Canada continues to get pushed down into our area. For most of Saturday, the air quality will be on the fence between UNHEALTHY FOR SOME to MODERATE category with dense hazy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s, maybe an 80 degree in some towns.

Heading into Father’s Day, the weather will not change very much as strong high pressure continues to keep Wisconsin dry and sunny. There will be a very weak system moving into western Wisconsin and could create chances of showers. Unfortunately, the system will not get close enough to impact northeast Wisconsin so no rain is expected once again. Father’s Day will be sunny, but hazy with unhealthy air quality at times. Highs will reach around 80 degrees with calm winds from the southeast. This trend will continue for most if not all of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very hazy and unhealthy air quality. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Still hazy. LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and warm, still hazy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Hazy likely. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Still sunny! HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, maybe a chance for rain? HIGH: 87

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames coming out of house in Door County
911 RECORDING: dispatcher answers own child’s plea for help
Thick haze and smoke aloft Thursday for much of the upper midwest
DNR advises limiting outdoor activities due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
Officer Knutson hits a man with a squad car
Matthew Knutson in court: Attorney files to dismiss charges
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WARMER THIS WEEKEND... POOR AIR QUALITY AT TIMES
First Alert Weather
A HAZY SUNNY FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND, NO CHANCE OF RAIN COMING NEXT WEEK
A HAZY SUNNY FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND, NO CHANCE OF RAIN COMING NEXT WEEK
A HAZY SUNNY FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND, NO CHANCE OF RAIN COMING NEXT WEEK