UNHEALTHY AIR & VERY HAZY FOR TODAY, LOOKS TO LINGER INTO FATHER’S DAY

Waking up this morning, the air quality is in the UNHEALHTY FOR SOME category as more smoke from Canada continues to get pushed down into our area. For most of Saturday, the air quality will be on the fence between UNHEALTHY FOR SOME to MODERATE category with dense hazy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s, maybe an 80 degree in some towns.

Heading into Father’s Day, the weather will not change very much as strong high pressure continues to keep Wisconsin dry and sunny. There will be a very weak system moving into western Wisconsin and could create chances of showers. Unfortunately, the system will not get close enough to impact northeast Wisconsin so no rain is expected once again. Father’s Day will be sunny, but hazy with unhealthy air quality at times. Highs will reach around 80 degrees with calm winds from the southeast. This trend will continue for most if not all of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very hazy and unhealthy air quality. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Still hazy. LOW: 56

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny and warm, still hazy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Hazy likely. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Still sunny! HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, maybe a chance for rain? HIGH: 87

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.