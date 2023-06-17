Stalking case involving former Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Deputy will go to trial

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Eric Pieschek is charged with stalking, disorderly conduct and intentionally giving poison to an animal. The alleged victim told investigators she used to date him back in 2018.

Heated words were exchanged in the courtroom on June 16, 2023.

“I’m concerned here that there’s no agreement between the state and Mr. Pieschek,” said the Honorable Todd Ehlers, Kewaunee County Judge.

The debate in court started over proposed other changes to the charges, including one which would outright dismiss or read-in the stalking charge. The judge explained the difference would greatly impact sentencing.

“There’s a very big distinction whether a crime is read-in or whether it’s outright dismissed when I sentence that individual so that is a very significant difference between the two opinions,” Judge Ehlers explained.

Attorneys also discussed evidence regarding the accusation of animal poisoning.

“There was a crime laboratory report of the apples, which have DNA inclusive of the defendant of the apples that were located by the horses that were involved here and there was outside testing from the substance in those apples and it was determined to be a poison,” said Jacalyn Labre, District Attorney of Manitowoc County.

Eventually, no agreement could be reached. The judge said the current charges will stand, and he’d see everyone back in court.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim once moved in with Pieschek but they parted ways last year. They also said that she asked him to stop contacting her but that Pieschek began reaching out to her through the mail and that the alleged victim then started seeing him near her property.

Pieschek also allegedly sent letters to her describing his love for her, and he even sent letters to her friends and neighbors.

After court, the alleged victim told our reporter that she is confident everything will come out.

According to the sheriff, Pieschek is retired from the department.

No trial date has been set yet.

