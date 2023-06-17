Lions Clubs help bring down medical expenses for people in need

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Walkers, cranes, and crutches can be expensive. To lighten the burden for families, the Lions Clubs in the Fox Valley are coming together to create a ‘loan locker’.

Dawn Fisher is an Appleton Lions Club member. One of ten Fox Valley clubs teaming up to create a medical equipment loan locker. They are gathering things like canes, crutches, boots, and scooters so that people in need can have access to them for free.

“It is amazing for people that need to have this type of equipment,” said Fisher.

She knows firsthand how important the loan locker is to families, saying her own loved ones have been blessed to use it.

“Oh, he was so thankful, grateful to be able to have that and it got him through,” said Fisher.

She has also seen busy loan locker donation days in action. She says the Larsen-Winchester Club realized 60 percent of donations were going to people in Appleton, so they decided it was a must to open doors right here.

The shelves are empty, but the hope is they will be full of items for people to use.

“I’ve been putting an inventory system together and I have 81 items on that list and I’m sure there’s going to be more than that when all is said and done,” said Fisher.

“We encourage folks to look at their basements, look in the garage and bring us their gently used medical equipment,” said John Franger.

John Franger is with the Neenah Lions Club. He says all ten Fox Valley clubs pledged donations to turn this dream into a reality. Now he explains that all they need is for the public to reach out.

“This is a very great example of people working together and accomplishing something that one particular group could not do for themselves,” said Franger.

Clubs invite the public to bring donations to the new location in Appleton. They hope to open two days a week in July.

“It’s very heartwarming to be able to do it,” said Fisher.

The club is holding a donation day this Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 312 W Northland Avenue in Appleton.

Items needed are wheelchairs, walkers, canes, crutches, knee, scooters, ice machines, incontinence supplies, toilet risers and commodes, transfer benches, gait belts, grabbers, travel, chairs, bed, rails, shoehorns, and rollators.

