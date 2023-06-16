Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction
Thick haze and smoke aloft Thursday for much of the upper midwest
DNR advises limiting outdoor activities due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Mercury Marine
Mercury Marine: Workers will be paid for missed time during IT disruption
Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’
Due to an increase in vandalism, the City of Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms in...
Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms at night

Latest News

Dr. Mandy Cohen, a former North Carolina official, will be the new Centers for Disease Control...
Dr. Mandy Cohen will be new CDC director, White House announces
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Justice Department accuses Minneapolis police of rights violations after George Floyd’s killing
In this courtroom sketch, shooting survivor Andrea Wedner, right, testifies, Wednesday, June...
Truck driver guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in US history
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets
FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
In rare 3-3 decision, Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate law largely banning abortion