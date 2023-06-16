WARMING UP INTO THE WEEKEND... AND STAYING DRY.

Our air quality is GOOD this morning. Wildfire smoke near the ground has been thinned out last night. However, the clouds have been more stubborn, hanging around into our Friday morning. As high pressure builds into Wisconsin, these low clouds will give way to sunshine. As the skies brighten up, you may notice some haze. That’s because we still have some lingering wildfire smoke, except today it’s much higher up in the sky.

As the sun gradually returns, temperatures will warm back up. We’re expecting highs in the low to middle 70s this afternoon. Some lakeside towns will see highs in the upper-half of the 60s with an onshore northeast breeze.

The weekend looks warmer. Inland high temperatures will rise into the lower 80s. It’s going to be even warmer next week, with a slow increase in humidity. Not only does the extended forecast look very warm, but it also looks very dry. There’s NO RAIN in the forecast between now and the end of next work week. If we’re lucky, we might have some showers and thunderstorms at some point in the last weekend in June. This is not good news for those who are concerned about the develop drought conditions across Wisconsin... Stay tuned.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: N/SW 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Early clouds. Hazy sunshine returns. A warmer afternoon. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A little hazy. Warm and dry. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Very warm. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again. Very warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 86

