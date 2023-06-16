WARMER WITH MORE SUNSHINE FRIDAY

The stubburn clouds with us most of Thursday will clear out overnight. The ground-level wildfire smoke has pushed south/west of our area and our air quality has improved, but some smoky haze will linger aloft. As skies clear tonight, look for lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s. We’ll begin Friday with plenty of sunshine, filtered through the haze. Temperatures will warm quickly and highs should rise into the middle 70s away from Lake Michigan... upper 60s expected Lakeside. A few fair weather clouds could bubble up during the afternoon, but mostly sunny skies continue.

Friday likely goes down as the coolest day of the extended forecast with those highs in the 70s. We should be back to near 80° Saturday with lower 80s for Father’s Day. A storm system may bring rain to areas of western Wisconsin, but our forecast remains dry locally. We should see a few more clouds over the weekend. The dry weather continues next week and the warm air continues to build. Although we did pick up a widespread 0.5″ to 1″ of rain earlier this week, it’s unlikely to improve our drought conditions. In a typical June week, we would expect around 1″ of rain. We’ll need to get more consistent rainfall across the region to see any significant improvement.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N/NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. Less smoke. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. A little hazy with lingering smoke aloft. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Even warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: More sun. Warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with continued warmth. HIGH: 85

