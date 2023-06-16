Viking Polaris cruise ship arrives in Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, a big ship arrived at a small city. Algoma welcomes the Viking Polaris cruise ship, making it an international port of entry to the U.S.

Passengers from all over the country were beaming with excitement as they stepped off the Viking Polaris cruise ship this morning.

“We’re going on a wine beer and cheese tasting! The other half of our family went to see Lambeau field,” said passenger Steve Van Dorren.

“I looked on Google, population about 3,000 so I’m expecting a really quaint, friendly atmosphere,” said passenger Charie Mayes.

375 passengers are now halfway through a fifteen day cruise, exploring all five of the Great Lakes. Algoma is the only city in Wisconsin the ship stops at, according to Rosemary Paladini, the Executive Director of the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Small town with lots of big smiles to greet them as they came to the shore today,” said Paladini.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a pop-up welcome stand near the marina. Paladini says there’s available excursions for cruise ship passengers to enjoy.

“After docking, passengers can choose to be bussed to Lambeau field or Door County,” said Paladini.

The port was also busy with dozens of people gathered watching passengers come and go, like Jim and Nancy Marshall.

“Real Wisconsin pride! And we sure hope that Viking and its travelers on it are enjoying themselves, so they come back to Algoma again,” stated Jim and Nancy.

The cruise ship leaves Algoma Friday night at 6 p.m. The next stop is Alpena, Michigan.

Friday evening, passengers will be leaving the Port of Algoma to head back to their cruise ship, the Viking Polaris, anchored offshore in Lake Michigan.

