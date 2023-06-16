Oneida Nation reacts to high court ruling on ICWA

The high court on a 7-2 vote, upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We want to take a closer look at a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling that came down Thursday. The high court on a 7-2 vote, upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978.

ICWA prioritizes placement of Native American children with native families or tribes in child custody proceedings.

Several adoptive parents and Republican-led states challenged the law saying it was discriminatory based on race. The Oneida Nation was one of five tribes that intervened in the case in support of the government and the law.

In the video above, we are joined by the Chairman of the Oneida Nation, Tehassi Hill, to talk more about the ruling.

