Matthew Knutson in court: Attorney files to dismiss charges

Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson appears in Brown County court on charges that he hit a suspect with his squad car(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay police officer who is facing criminal charges made a court appearance Friday morning.

Officer Matthew Knutson is charged with misconduct in public office and negligent operation of a vehicle for knocking down a man who was running from police in November of 2021.

He was charged last month after the district attorney’s office learned about the incident.

Knutson’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges Friday, stating in the motion that the criminal complaint is not sufficient to establish probable cause.

A decision on that motion is scheduled to be made early in July.

