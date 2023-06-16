Longtime WHBY news director Ray Wiater passes away at 89

Former WHBY News Director Ray Wiater died this week at the age of 89 with family by his side.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former WHBY News Director Ray Wiater died this week at the age of 89 with family by his side.

Wiater carved out a 35-year radio news career at WHBY in Appleton, dating back to 1973. He was nicknamed “the Dean of Fox Valley News” because of his passion for local news. The way Wiater led his newsroom inspired those around him.

“He was so well connected in the community. He would go to all the city hall meetings, all the government meetings, and he just really cared about the community. The most accurate newsperson, that I’ve ever known, who cared for all and was always kind,” said Kelly Radandt, General Manager at Woodward Radio Group.

His work ethic was said to be second to none, which led to Wiater’s induction into the Wisconsin Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame back in 2002.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Oneida Nation reacts to high court ruling on ICWA
