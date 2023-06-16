K9 partner of killed Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma PD

Emily Breidenbach's former partner Grizz
Emily Breidenbach's former partner Grizz(Blueberry Cottage)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - His name is “Grizz” and he will be with one of the school resource officers in the area.

Grizz had been working for the Chetek police department with Officer Emily Breidenbach before she was killed in April of 2023.

Grizz was in the care of Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a Western Wisconsin breeder, since then.

According to a Facebook post by Wautoma PD, Grizz joined the force on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

“Emily will always be a mentor for all officers with community service in their hearts. We hope to make Grizz’s momma proud of all he will accomplish in Wautoma. The Chetek Police Department and community will forever be our sister city,” a statement from the department in Wautoma says.




