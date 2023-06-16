Jurors selected in reptile theft murder trial

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - After more than seven hours of questioning from a judge and attorneys, 12 jurors and three alternates have been selected for the trial of a man charged in a murder that investigators think was motivated by the theft of reptiles.

That includes nine men and six women.

As we first alerted you, William Zelenski, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2020 killing of Ryelee Manente.

According to prosecutors, Zelenski had reported the theft of reptiles, guns, and alcohol from his property in the town of Dayton. He said those reptiles included a lizard valued at $17,000 and a crocodile valued at $2,000. Some of these reptiles were known to be poisonous. A boa constrictor and pythons were also missing.

Tiffany Powell, the mother of Manente, told police Zelenski received information that her son was involved with stealing Zelenski’s reptiles. Zelenski set out to confront the victim. Powell said they spotted her son walking on the sidewalk and stopped to confront him.

Powell stated that her son “took off his shirt and said he wanted to fight Zelenski.” That’s when Zelenski grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot him, according to the complaint.

Officers obtained doorbell video camera that captured the shooting. It shows Zelenski and Powell in a vehicle at the intersection of Van and Shearer Streets. There’s an altercation with the victim.

“At one point during the altercation, Zelenski was seen holding a long gun and then handing the long gun to Tiffany Powell. Zelenski was heard on the video telling Tiffany Powell to hold the gun on her son. The video then shows Tiffany Powell holding the gun and pointing it at VICTIM [Manente]. The long gun was a double-barreled 12 gauge shotgun with two slugs in the chamber. At one point, Powell gave the gun back to Zelenski, and VICTIM [Manente] was heard yelling at Zelenski to put the gun down and fight like a man. Zelenski and VICTIM [Manente] were seen circling each other in a fighting stance with Zelenski holding the long gun and the VICTIM [Manente] unarmed,” reads the criminal complaint.

Hon. Raymond Huber exercised caution while he described the case to potential jurors early Friday:

“At least locally it’s a fairly well-known case and it’s agreed that I will reference the case simply as the case with the exotic reptiles and resulting in a confrontation on the street and a death of a young individual.”

We’ve learned more about what the trial is going to look like. Attorneys presented their witnesses to the judge, which included county Sheriff’s deputies, Waupaca police officers, and people from the State Crime Laboratory.

Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of Manente in February.

The trial is expected to last through Friday, June 23.

