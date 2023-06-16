Green Bay Officer’s training helps a man in crisis connect with local resources

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A moment of crisis, a caring response and a tragedy avoided because of a Green Bay Police Officer’s training.

In a critical moment, Officer Tim Fuerst was able to get a man in crisis the help he needed and connect him with local resources.

Action 2 News would like to remind all readers that 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It’s the number to call if you need help and need to talk to someone right now.

The story below could be difficult for some of you to watch and hear because it talks about suicide and includes video of a real-life situation. However, it highlights two very important items: the vital training local law enforcement receive and the local resources available to people who are struggling.

Officer Fuerst just started his patrol shift on a motorcycle when he responded to a call for a man in crisis about a week ago on the Leo Frigo Bridge.

“I want to talk to you,” said Fuerst in his body cam video. “I want to know what is going on and I want to help you.

As Fuerst reviews his own body camera footage, he walks Action 2 News through his encounter and actions.

“In the moment I was trying to build rapport. I am trying to get him to understand that I’m not just a police officer standing up here with you, I am a person. This badge only goes so far,” said Fuerst.

In the video, Fuerst called out to the man and said, “Right now, here and now, our paths were meant to cross. Our paths, for whatever reason, brought us here today okay and I am very big on beliefs. I was placed here to speak with you for a reason. In the darkest of days, I have resources that can help you.”

After about 20 minutes, the man sat down on the bridge and Fuerst was able to give him a hug.

“My emotions are high, his emotions were high, so just being able to connect with someone on a personal level, because I am more than a uniform, I am a person too and in the heat of the moment I thought that was the right thing to do,” said Fuerst.

These moments caught on camera need little explanation. Fuerst used his compassion and training to help this person in crisis. It’s part of the continued training officers receive at the Green Bay Police Department, which includes a 40-hour crisis-intervention certification course.

“They learn about active listening. They learn about certain de-escalation techniques. They learn about how to bring someone down from an emotional state. They learn about the different lived experiences by bringing people who have had a crisis and have had police interactions and they’ll be on a panel, and they’ll hear from them and their perspective and what it’s like because officers don’t always get that perspective,” said Behavioral Health Officer Jon Nejedlo with the Green Bay Police Department.

Most Green Bay officers have completed that special certificate training. By next year, all remaining officers will complete the certification. This is on top of other ongoing mental health trainings within the department.

It’s an essential part of the initial response according to Jenny Younk, the director of the Crisis Center for Family Services in Brown County.

“We do work very closely with them, but law enforcement knows that they are not the experts when it comes to mental health intervention so they will hand off typically to us or also provide a resource or referral for 988,” said Younk. “We will then do an assessment and determine what level of intervention is needed. Our services are always focused on least restrictive first. We want to try to provide people the least invasive level of care that that also gets them the help that they need.”

The Crisis Center is the provider for emergency mental health services in Brown County. Every county in Wisconsin has to have a mechanism in place to provide immediate services to someone experiencing acute mental health concerns. It has to be available 24 hours a day.

“We have counseling available by phone and in person at all times. Our in-person services are in our office so people can walk in , 24 hours a day, to meet with a counselor. We also go mobile anywhere in Brown County to meet with individuals so the hospitals, jails, school nursing homes, wherever we are needed to provide that urgent service,” said Younk.

Younk said the center has seen a decrease in numbers over the last several years. She believes it’s due to its focus on urgent needs and the normalization of people reaching out for outpatient services.

“So people were getting help before it reached that most acute time,” said Younk.

Younk said the message to remember is don’t wait if you are struggling. Services are free of charge, insurance is not a barrier and no appointment is necessary.

“We can help at any point in that journey and our whole intention is to help people avoid reaching that point. We also provide support to people that may have been impacted by it as well,” said Younk. “People may feel that they are at a point where help is no longer possible for them. But it’s always there.”

If you are not sure what type of assistance you need, you can always call 9-8-8.

“If they’re unsure about what the process looks like or what resources are even available, we’re a great place to start,” said Shelly Missall, program manager of 988 Wisconsin Lifeline.

988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline with a call center in Green Bay. Anyone who calls 988 with a Wisconsin phone number will almost always receive an answer from someone in the state.

“They can really relate to what’s going on with somebody and have a good connection to the resources to other services that they might need or help them get that services in the community,” said Missall.

The center answers about 5,000 calls a month, along with text or online chat options. Missall said anonymity is always a priority along with meeting people where they are in their crisis.

“Just really talk to them about what they’re experience and what caused them to pick up the phone,” said Missall.

Missall said some calls are 20 minutes, others can be much longer depending on a person’s needs. If Wisconsin’s lifeline is unable to take the call, it’s routed to the Crisis Center of Family Services. If their experts are unable to answer the call, it’s routed to the National 988 call center. Action 2 News is told someone will always answer the call, but what they won’t do is immediately involve the police.

“That’s a question that gets asked of us a lot is ‘if we call you, are you going to call law enforcement? and the reality is the national average is about 2% of calls have some sort of intervention with law enforcement. In the state of Wisconsin here at 988 Wisconsin lifeline, we have a clinical manager who is incredibly invested in least restrictive interventions and has really worked to build that culture in our program,” said Missall. “So actually, we are below the national average. We’re between half a percent and 1 percent of our calls where we’re having some sort of outside intervention like law enforcement or EMS.”

An emergency number is on top of the Leo Frigo Bridge. Missall said they are also working with the railroad police to display a number out on the tracks, as well as, at state parks.

“Our data shows that only about 25 to maybe 30 percent of our calls have any suicidal or homicidal content. So the vast majority of our callers are calling about the other things in their life. They’re calling about relationship issues, financial issues, difficulty managing their mental health or whatever might be going on in their life,” said Missall. “So most of the time, it’s just talking to them about what’s going on and just helping out we have the capacity to make a lot of referrals to other community resources.”

Help is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

If you or a loved one needs immediate assistance, call 988. Click here for the state website.

Click here for the Crisis Center for Family Services in Brown County or call 920-436-8888. The center is located 3150 Gershwin Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311.

Click here for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website.

