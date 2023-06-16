Death toll from plane crash near Watertown rises to two

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - According to our affiliate station WISN, the 73-year-old pilot from Watertown and his 8-year-old grandson from Waukesha died in the plane crash near Watertown on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The four-seat Mooney single-prop plane plunged suddenly into a grove of trees near a Watertown park.

“All of a sudden heard this zoom, and I was like OK there’s an airplane probably from the airport in town and then I heard a boom,” recalled Christine Gehring, who witnessed the crash.

That ominous boom was felt throughout the area.

Investigators have spent much of Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the site, where the wreckage was spread out across a soccer field.

The main part of the plane got stuck in trees, just beyond the end of the field.

The aircraft was just three miles from the Watertown airport when it crashed.

It had taken off moments earlier and was on a planned flight north to Manitowish Waters. Teams from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were seen working at the airport hangar where the parts will be examined. Much of Thursday was spent transporting the wreckage to the hangar.

“It just sounded like it was flying very low,” Christine Gehring said.

Investigators will collect as much information as they can from witnesses, and the wreckage itself, to determine, if they can, what led to the crash.

