Dates set for 2023 Packers Training Camp

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the dates of practices that are open to the public for the 2023 Packers Training Camp.

As in the past, the Packers say practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field. The times for practices that are open to the public will be announced at a later date.

The Packers said training camp kicks off with a practice on Wednesday, July 26. It will be the first of three open practices in four days as part of the opening week (July 27, 29).

The Packers will open the second week with three open practices (July 31, Aug. 1, 3) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. Green Bay will have one open practice (August 7) before traveling to Cincinnati, where they will have a joint practice before facing the Bengals in the first preseason game on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Green Bay will head back home, where it will have an open practice on Aug. 14 and then two joint practices against New England (Aug. 16-17) before facing the Patriots at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Packers finish off the open sessions of training camp with two practices (Aug. 22-23) before facing the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Aug. 26.

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practices will be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

• Friday, July 21 – Packers 1K Kids Run (kids 10 years old and younger), presented by Polaris, 6 p.m.

• Friday, July 21 – Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players report

• Saturday, July 22 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

• Monday, July 24 – Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 11 a.m.

• Tuesday, July 25 – Veteran players report

• Wednesday, July 26 – First practice, time TBD, Ray Nitschke Field

• Saturday, Aug. 5 – Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Lambeau Field

• Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Last practice open to public, time TBD, Ray Nitschke Field

