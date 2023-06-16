Boys & Girls Club of America chooses Menasha club for events

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Boys & Girls Club of Menasha has been chosen as a site for National Boys & Girls Club Week, happening the last week of June. A video crew was at the Menasha club Thursday to record events for the week’s final day, Feel Great Friday on June 30. The clips will be shown at more than 4,700 Boys & Girls Clubs around the country and be seen by more than 3 million kids.

One of the events, a panel on teen mental health, was moderated by Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kathryn Bracho. Five middle schoolers from the Fox Valley and two staff members from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley took part. The discussion centered around what teens can do to improve their mental health and where they can go to get help if they need it.

Other events focused on healthy eating, setting personal goals, and incorporating movement into daily life.

A donation from Wisconsin-based retailer Kohl’s helped pay for the project. Last year, the company donated $10 million to help more Boys & Girls Club staff members, including those in Menasha, become trained in trauma-informed care. The Boys & Girls Club says that type of care helps kids who’ve experienced trauma build resilience and cope with uncertainty in a positive way.

The Boys & Girls Club of Menasha says it was chosen to receive national exposure partially because of its advances in training staff members in trauma-informed care.

