Wisconsin unemployment stays at record low 2.4%

More people joined the workforce in May 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Preliminary estimates show Wisconsin’s unemployment rate stayed at a record low 2.4% for a second month in May, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced Thursday. That remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

The DWD also announced more people entered the workforce in the Badger State. The state says 14,400 more people sought jobs, which is 65.1% of people of working age. Again, this is better than the nationwide labor force participation rate, which is 62.6%.

The DWD says 14,100 of those new job-seekers found a job, with 300 people joining the state’s unemployed.

Wisconsin’s total labor force is just below 3.1 million people (3,099,500). There are 73,300 people on the unemployment rolls.

Metropolitan job numbers for May weren’t available at the time of this writing. In April, the latest data available, the unemployment rates for area counties were:

  • Brown, 1.9% (139,362 people employed)
  • Calumet, 1.6% (27,435 employed)
  • Dodge, 1.8% (46,529 employed)
  • Door, 2.5% (14,143 employed)
  • Florence, 3.2% (2,034 employed)
  • Fond du Lac, 1.9% (55,611 employed)
  • Forest, 5.1% (3,827 employed)
  • Green Lake, 2.3% (8,882 employed)
  • Kewaunee, 1.7% (10,876 employed)
  • Langlade, 3.0% (8,997 employed)
  • Manitowoc, 2.1% (39,500 employed)
  • Marinette, 3.4% (18,447 employed)
  • Menominee, 5.7% (1,447 employed)
  • Oconto, 2.7% (20,413 employed)
  • Outagamie, 1.8% (102,858 employed)
  • Shawano, 2.3% (20,212 employed)
  • Sheboygan, 1.7% (60,528 employed)
  • Waupaca, 2.3% (24,679 employed)
  • Waushara, 2.5% (10,948 employed)
  • Winnebago, 1.8% (90,963 employed)

