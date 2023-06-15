WILDFIRE SMOKE LINGERS AS WE COOL DOWN

An Air Quality Advisory continues at least until noon today. Lingering Canadian wildfire smoke is floating through Wisconsin. With our increased air pollution, folks with heart and lung diseases, older adults and younger children may want to limit their time outside. We’re expecting the smoke near the ground to gradually thin out through tonight. However, more smoke aloft in the sky will probably keep us a bit hazy tomorrow and into the upcoming weekend.

A breezy north wind is blowing through the area. It’s dragging in cooler weather today. Highs will only be in the 60s this afternoon. Our high temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than average for the middle of June.

High pressure building into the area will clear out our skies into tomorrow. The forecast is looking VERY DRY through at least the middle of next week. With no significant rain in the forecast, it’s going to warm up again. Highs will be back in the lower-half of the 80s during the Father’s Day weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Wildfire smoke lingers. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cool and brisk. Less smoke late. LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. A little hazy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Even warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Tons of sun. Very warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: More sun. Warm and slightly humid. First official day of summer! HIGH: 83

