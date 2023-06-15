Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.(Source: KJRH/CNN)
By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Investigators give more details on Blackstone incident: Started with disturbance at Meijer
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash

Latest News

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction
The companies falsely claimed in advertising that their Roundup products “won’t harm anything...
Bayer reaches $6.9 million settlement with New York over weedkiller Roundup safety concerns
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
Denise Lodge, left, covers her face with a printout of the indictment against her as she walks...
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says