New lactation pod at Feeding America in Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new lactation pod at a food pantry in Appleton is now available to nursing visitors, employees, and volunteers.

The pod was made possible through a donation by the pod’s inventor.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin unveiled the pod at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

They say the pod donated by Mamava will make the pantry more inclusive while increasing privacy for parents who are nursing.

