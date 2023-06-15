New lactation pod at Feeding America in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new lactation pod at a food pantry in Appleton is now available to nursing visitors, employees, and volunteers.

The pod was made possible through a donation by the pod’s inventor.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin unveiled the pod at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

They say the pod donated by Mamava will make the pantry more inclusive while increasing privacy for parents who are nursing.

