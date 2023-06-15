Mercury Marine: Workers will be paid for missed time during IT disruption

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Workers at Mercury Marine will be paid for the time they’re missing because of what’s been called an “IT security incident.”

Lee Gordon tells Action 2 News the news was announced to production employees on Wednesday.

“They will be paid for the time that they were unable to work due to the system disruption for any regularly scheduled shifts this past week,” he said. Gordon is vice president of corporate communications, public relations and public affairs for Brunswick Corporation, which owns Mercury Marine.

As we previously reported, Brunswick said a computer security issue affected some of its systems and facilities not just at the Fond du Lac plant but around the world.

Brunswick said it responded by pausing operations at some of its facilities and “engaging leading security experts.” The company said it’s also working with law enforcement agencies.

Gordon said he didn’t know how many employees are affected. He said salaried employees at Mercury Marine were able to work in the office or remotely.

“We are working to address the incident in order to restore the full functionality of the affected systems” to reduce the impact on the business, workers, and customers, Gordon said.

The Fond du Lac plant produces marine engines and propulsion systems.

