Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms at night

Due to an increase in vandalism, the City of Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms in...
Due to an increase in vandalism, the City of Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms in the evenings.(City of Kaukauna)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to an increase in vandalism, the City of Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms in the evenings.

Kaukauna states in a Facebook post that it’s seen vandalism at multiple parks, on different surfaces and structures, as well as stolen street signs.

To help prevent additional vandalism within park bathrooms, they will now close at dusk, effective immediately. The closings will be daily.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Investigators give more details on Blackstone incident: Started with disturbance at Meijer
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash

Latest News

Wedding barn
Wisconsin bill to regulate wedding barns and overhaul state liquor laws wins bipartisan support
Employment generic graphic.
Wisconsin unemployment stays at record low 2.4%
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction