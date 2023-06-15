Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms at night

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to an increase in vandalism, the City of Kaukauna will be closing public park bathrooms in the evenings.

Kaukauna states in a Facebook post that it’s seen vandalism at multiple parks, on different surfaces and structures, as well as stolen street signs.

To help prevent additional vandalism within park bathrooms, they will now close at dusk, effective immediately. The closings will be daily.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.