Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, Delilah Miller, 8, were killed in a crash.(GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities believe a car crash that killed a family of four in Idaho over the weekend happened after the 17-year-old driver fell asleep on a curvy road and the vehicle went off a cliff, falling 30 feet into a river.

A fisherman found the car upside down and partially submerged in the Salmon River north of Riggins on last Saturday, the Idaho County Coroner’s office said.

Four people inside the car were found dead. Authorities confirmed they were members of a family from Spokane that were heading to Council, Idaho, and had been reported missing.

The deceased were Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his three children, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delilah Miller, 8, the coroner’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that Dakota was fatigued and fell asleep, according to the accident report released Wednesday.

“Due to this, Dakota drove off the highway, striking a large pile of rocks, sending the vehicle airborne,” the report said. “The vehicle struck another large pile of rocks, flipping the vehicle over end and landing upside down in the Salmon River.”

Deputies believe water filled the vehicle through a broken window, causing the family to drown, the report said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up online to help the family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction
GBAPSD ramps up preps for in-person learning.
Students cited, fined after organizing sit-in at Lombardi Middle School
Green Bay police say the scene at Blackstone Family Restaurant at the corner of Ashland and W....
Investigators give more details on Blackstone incident: Started with disturbance at Meijer
Your Health - Alcohol and Cancer
Proposed Wisconsin alcohol legislation upsets wedding barn owners
Mercury Marine impacted by ‘IT security incident’

Latest News

Thick haze and smoke aloft Thursday for much of the upper midwest
DNR advises limiting outdoor activities due to Canadian wildfire smoke
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers consider changing COVID vaccine to target latest omicron strain
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Person critically injured in Lambeau Field construction
FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Man indicted in chokehold death of New York subway rider Jordan Neely, prosecutor confirms