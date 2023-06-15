Emergency crews spotted at Lambeau Field

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency vehicles are currently stationed at Lambeau Field.

Vehicles with Green Bay Metro Fire Department were spotted outside the Bellin Health Gate at the stadium.

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.

Our photojournalist on scene says a couple of fire trucks have already left, but Green Bay Metro Fire Department has a large area taped off on the north side of stadium.

This story will be updated.

Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field. June 15, 2023.

